Districts Taking Heightened Cleaning Measures While School is Closed

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Schools across central Iowa are following Governor Kim Reynolds' recommendation to suspend school for the next four weeks.

While students and staff are told to stay home, not all school employees are off of work. Custodians are putting in hours to make sure all surfaces are "germ free" for when class does resume.

Multiple districts participate in school break cleaning regularly, including West Des Moines Community Schools (WDMCS). They are starting this week with Jordan Creek Elementary.

School officials said anytime buildings are empty for breaks they "deep" clean. They especially focus on areas that students touch a lot like desks, drinking fountains and bathrooms.

They are taking heighten measures with coronavirus concerns during this extra long spring break.

"We certainly want to make sure that once the cleaning takes place, because we do not expect people to be in the buildings, that it actually stays that way. So custodians will be taping off classrooms and other key areas of buildings to make sure that entry is not allowed. If there is an area that has been accessed they will know what areas need to be re-cleaned prior to students coming back to school," Laine Mendenhall-Buck, Director of School Community Relations for WDMCS said.

WDMCS is using high-end disinfecting products to make sure every surface is thoroughly sanitized but said the preventative measures won't stop there.

"Certainly the steps that we've taken over spring break right now is key, but we will continue the safe hand washing practices, the wiping down of surfaces with rags and special disinfectant. That will continue even when kids return," Mendenhall-Buck said. "We know that this is something that is an ongoing situation that we want to keep our students and staff as safe as possible."