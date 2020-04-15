DMACC Offering Free Online Tutoring for its Students

ANKENY, Iowa – Des Moines Area Community College is offering free online tutoring services during the coronavirus pandemic.

DMACC Online Tutoring started as a pilot program on its Urban Campus last spring, offering help on some subjects.

Testing Coordinator at the Urban Campus Academic Achievement Center Farfum Ladroma said it started as a college-wide leadership project, but quickly changed once the pandemic hit.

“Once COVID-19 happened, we quickly condensed our two- to three-year timeline to three days. Today, Social Science, Accounting and Engineering/C++ Program Languages joined the other existing labs. Approximately 80 percent of our traditional face-to-face Urban AAC tutoring transitioned to the online format. We already had the infrastructure and resources developed so we worked with tutors from all our AACs across the district to increase the capacity to serve all DMACC students,” said Ladroma.

Students are able to go online and find the help they need for a class throughout the week.

DMACC Writing Coach Ellen Wilke said she has helped at least two dozen students since all classes moved online.

“The staff is pretty creative in trying to figure out how to solve a problem when it’s not quite going smoothly. So, you kind of use all the tools that you have at your disposal,” Wilke said.

All DMACC students have access to the free service.