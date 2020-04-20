DMPS Doubles Meal Program Sites to Serve More Families in the City

DES MOINES, Iowa– Des Moines Public Schools is doubling the food distribution sites of its meal program to meet the needs of more families. Starting Monday, DMPS will go from serving at 22 sites to 50.

This program began on March 26th and since then DMPS has served more than 150,000 meals which is nearly 9,000 meals a day. With Monday’s expansion, it is hoping to serve more than 20,000 meals a day.

Another goal for this expansion is to provide easier meal pick ups and have meal sites that are less congested.

This program is funded by the USDA. DMPS uses donations for additional snacks they hand out to families on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

According to the Director of Food Nutrition, DMPS follows the Summer Food Service Meal Pattern put forth by the USDA to make sure kids are receiving their nutritional needs with each meal.

Miller also said that DMPS has committed to serving meals through the rest of the school year and next month officials will reconvene to map out what the summer program will entail.

For now, the district hopes more families take advantage of the additional sites.

“We are serving kids, they need to be 18 and younger but regardless of income, regardless of where they live or anything. So please come and enjoy a meal with us,” Miller said.

Staff such as lunch ladies and meal men who were possibly out of work once school went out of session are now back employed, preparing and serving these meals. DMPS has also had countless volunteers step up, willing to lend a helping hand.

“The welcomingness and the support from everyone is is uncanny,” Miller said. “You really, you get a goosebump feeling when you see what we’re doing and you know why we’re doing it. This is important work, we, we feed America’s kids.”

DMPS serves meals everyday from 11:30 to 2:30pm.

Below is the full list of new locations.

Capitol View Elementary School, 320 East 16th St.

Carver Elementary School, 705 East University Ave.

Cattell Elementary School, 3101 East 12th St.

Edmunds Elementary School, 950 15th St.

Findley Elementary School, 3025 Oxford St.

Garton Elementary School, 2820 E. 24th St.

Greenwood Elementary School, 316 37th St.

Hillis Elementary School, 2401 56th St.

Howe Elementary School, 2900 Indianola Ave.

Hubbell Elementary School, 800 42nd St.

Jackson Elementary School, 3825 Indianola Ave.

King Elementary School, 1849 Forest Ave.

Lovejoy Elementary School, 801 E. Kenyon Ave.

Madison Elementary School, 806 E. Hoffman St.

McKinley Elementary School, 1610 SE 6th St.

Monroe Elementary School, 3015 Francis Ave.

Moore Elementary School, 3716 50th St.

Morris Elementary School, 1401 Geil Ave.

Moulton Elementary School, 1541 8th St.

Oak Park Elementary School, 3928 6th Ave.

Park Avenue Elementary School, 3141 SW 9th St.

Perkins Elementary School, 4301 College Ave.

Phillips Elementary School, 1701 Lay St.

Pleasant Hill Elementary School, 4801 E. Oakwood Dr.

River Woods Elementary School, 2929 SE 22nd St.

Samuelson Elementary School, 3929 Bel Aire Rd.

South Union Elementary School, 4201 South Union St.

Stowe Elementary School, 1411 East 33rd St.

Willard Elementary School, 2941 Dean Ave.

Windsor Elementary School, 5912 University Ave.

Wright Elementary School, 5001 SW 14th St.

Middle Schools providing meals:

Brody Middle School, 2501 Park Ave.

Callanan Middle School, 3010 Center St.

Goodrell Middle School, 3300 E. 29th St.

Harding Middle School, 203 East Euclid Ave.

Hiatt Middle School, 1430 East University Ave.

Hoyt Middle School, 2700 East 42nd St.

McCombs Middle School, 201 County Line Road

Meredith Middle School, 4827 Madison Ave.

Merrill Middle School, 5301 Grand Ave.

Weeks Middle School, 901 East Park Ave.

High Schools providing meals:

North High School, 501 Holcomb Ave.

Early childhood centers providing meals:

Jesse Franklin Taylor, 1801 16 th St.

St. McKee Education Center, 2116 E 39th Ct.

In addition, DMPS will continue providing meals at the following auxiliary locations:

The Meadows, 2525 County Line Rd.

Deer Ridge, 6000 Creston Ave.

The Watchman, 2723 Euclid Ave.

Willow Park, 6514 Chaffee Rd.

Oak View Terrance, 2901 Boston Ave.

Apartments at 2501 24th St.