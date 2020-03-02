DNA Helps Find Man Responsible for Vandalism at Leon Cemetery, Veterans’ Memorial

LEON, Iowa – Police in Leon say DNA evidence helped them solve a case involving vandalism to a veterans’ memorial and gravestones at a cemetery from August of 2019.

Damage to the Leon Cemetery was reported to police on August 18th. Five headstones, along with the memorial had been damaged. In February, Police Chief Julie Gfeller said they learned DNA evidence collected at the scene had matched to 35-year-old Travis Toney of Davis City.

Chief Gfeller spoke with Toney and he provided a written statement admitting to the damage. The criminal complaint says, “Toney said he wanted to admit to what he had done at the cemetery and to begin repaying his debt to society.”

The total damage to the cemetery was estimated at between $750 and $1,500.

Toney is now charged with third-degree criminal mischief in the case. He’s currently under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections in a separate criminal case.

WATCH the previous story BELOW from Channel 13’s Laura Barczewski on the vandalism at the Leon Cemetery.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video