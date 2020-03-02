Dr. Deming Talks About Creation of New Cancer Center Named After Him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Oncologist Richard Deming has been around the world with cancer survivors helping them realize that cancer does not define them. Now, Dr. Deming and MercyOne are launching an initiative here in Des Moines to care for the whole person and not just the disease.



A new fundraising campaign is underway for the Richard Deming Cancer Center at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

The campaign focuses on three priorities: comprehensive and multidisciplinary patient-centered care, cutting-edge innovation and research, and compassionate care.

Richard L. Deming, M.D. is widely known as a Des Moines community leader, philanthropist and national leader in cancer care, survivorship, advocacy and research. He has served for more than 30 years as a MercyOne radiation oncologist.

The $16-million fundraising campaign was initiated by a generous lead gift of $2 million from the Comfort Family Foundation. To date, $10 million of the goal has been raised.

Visit MercyOne.org/give/richard-deming-cancer-center for more information.