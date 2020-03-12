Drake Launches Five New Academic Programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Drake University is expanding its academic offerings to help prepare students for a competitive work field, particularly in the digital world.

The new graduate programs include a Masters in Business, with an emphasis in cyber security, a Graduate Certificate in Real Estate, and an online Masters in Health Information in Analytics. Drake is also expanding its undergrad programs to include a Bachelors' degree in Artificial Intelligence and an online degree in Journalism.

Provost, Sue Mattison, said faculty members have been developing the programs for over a year now. These new programs will kick off the university's digital proficiency program.

“We know that students really will need to have some digital data analytic capabilities, and so we are really trying to prepare all of our students to be ready, and these programs are really forward-thinking,” Mattison said.

Though other schools offer the same degrees, Mattison said Drake has infused these digital programs with different disciplines such as philosophy and humanities to give students an upper edge.

“We are preparing students really broadly with a lot of the skills that our, our regional corporations say that they need, like communication and collaboration and critical thinking skills,” Mattison said.

The new programs will begin this fall.