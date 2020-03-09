Drone Video Shows Firefighters Battle Blaze at Urbandale Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- It was a terrifying morning for residents at an apartment building in Urbandale when a massive fire broke out Sunday.

Footage from Drone13 shows flames jumping out from the rooftops as fire crews tried but couldn’t save the structure.

The fire started at a building in the Ashford Ridge apartment complex in the 3600 block of Patricia Drive between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Hubbell Realty, which owns the complex, said the building is a complete loss.

No injuries were reported by Urbandale Fire Chief Jerry Holt. The apartment building contains more than 30 units. The fire was contained to the one building in the complex.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.