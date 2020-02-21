DSM Home Builders Association Hosts Annual Home and Remodeling Show

This weekend the Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines will host its annual Home and Remodeling Show at Iowa State Grounds - Jacobson Building.
This three-day event will be filled with innovative exhibitions and educational seminars.
All remodeling and construction vendors will be local businesses.
Here is the list of dates and times:
February 21, 2020 - 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
February 22, 2020 - 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
February 23, 2020 - 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
This event is free to the public. For more information, visit this link.