Early Morning Des Moines Chase Ends in Arrest in Jasper County

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Ottumwa man is in the Polk County Jail after police say he led them on a chase early Monday morning that ended in Jasper County.

The Des Moines Police Department says the chase began a little after 3:00 a.m. at 21st and University Ave. when an officer tried to pull over a man wanted on a felony parole violation warrant.

The driver, 45-year-old Tyler Shipley, refused to pull over and led officers on a chase that ended east of Monroe.

Shipley is now charged with eluding, driving while barred-habitual offender, and failure to obey traffic control device. He has outstanding warrants for theft and parole violation out of Wapello County.