Early Morning Fire Damages Vacant Des Moines Home

Fire at home in 300 block of SE 33rd Street in Des Moines on May 6, 2020. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire crews in Des Moines were called out early Wednesday morning after a vacant home on the city’s east side caught fire.

Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department said the call came in at 4:08 a.m. about a fire at a home in the 300 block of SE 33rd Street. That’s a few blocks south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

When firefighters arrived, they found the front porch of the home fully involved in flame. Crews were able to put the fire out pretty quickly and keep it from spreading through the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.