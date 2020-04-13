Easter Competition Brings Neighbors Together

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Easter celebration looks very different for many people this year. That’s especially true for a neighborhood in Johnston that usually spends the holidays together.

“Our neighborhood is pretty community based. We spend time together; we do things together around holidays a lot of times or just backyard barbecues, so everybody’s pretty connected,” Johnston resident Heather Comfort said.

But this year’s celebration had to be behind closed doors.

“It’s kind of annoying because I just want to go back to my normal life and hang out with friends,” 11-year-old Londyn Valmore said.

“I’m getting kind of bored and not being able to see them is something that I want to be over,” 8-year-old Trigg Comfort said.

So, Heather put together a little neighborhood competition of door decorating.

“It was fun because everybody’s house was kind of reflective of their personalities and things that they enjoy, and everyone was super creative,” Heather said.

“Some of the stuff was 3D. There were some butterflies on my friend Camden’s door,” Trigg said.

“Our door had pictures of all three of our kids and then we printed pictures of their actual faces and then we did bunnies,” Heather said.

“We put flowers next to the bunnies and at the top it says some bunny loves you,” Trigg said.

The winner got a gift card to the Leaning Tower of Pizza in Ankeny. The Valmore’s door took first place.

“I honestly really wanted to win because I wanted the pizza, but I just knew that it was also just for fun,” 11-year-old Brooklyn Valmore said.

“It was just nice to hear that we won because it took so long and there was a lot of effort put into it,” Londyn said.

But even these 11-year-old twins agreed that the biggest prize was seeing their neighbors, even from a distance.

“It was fun and nice to see them again because we haven’t seen them in a while since we’re always stuck in the house,” Londyn said.

“I just hope that in this season as people are spending time together that families are bonding and connecting and it’s just about thinking outside the box a little bit and having fun,” Heather said.

What are some creative ways you are staying connected with friends and family? Let us know on our WHO social media.