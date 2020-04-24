Effort to Feed Hungry Launched in Southridge Mall

DES MOINES, Iowa — A locally based organization called the Outreach Program has set up a new food packaging operation inside Southridge Mall. The group will work to package foods to send to food banks all across the country.

The organization was allowed to use the former space occupied by the Animal Rescue League inside the mall. Permission was granted to have up to 30 people working in the space, to adhere to orders on public gatherings.

“The Outreach Program is a non-profit organization that was started by founders Floyd Hammer and Kathy Hamilton,” said Kylie Busick, of the organization. We focus on four main missions, providing safe food, clean water, medical, and education at home and abroad.”

The operation is set up with only three workers to each table to keep social distance. Volunteers need to wash often and wear protective wear while working with the food.

“So what we have here is actually going back to our warehouse,” said Brandi Miller, Operation Director. “It will be distributed where the need is and so we have food banks around the country that are needing food.”

The group takes donations of money to purchase meals, as well as volunteers. The need for food is acute now due to food packaging being stopped during COVID-19. Also this operation is hoping to demonstrate that food can still be packaged using social distancing, protective wear, and lots of hand washing.

Much of the food will go to pantries locally. If you would like to donate time or money contact The Outreach Program.