Entertainment Venues Adjusting During COVID-19 Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – Elton John is one of the many artists postponing shows at the Iowa Events Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa Events Center General Manager Chris Connolly said during a normal year it is a challenge to work around three sport schedules and entertainment shows, but its up for the challenge to make sure postponed shows fit in the calendar.

“We’re at the mercy of the promoters and the artists. It’s really up to them when they want to try and go back out again. And again, they’re not just looking to reschedule Des Moines, Iowa right. They’re looking at Chicago, Kansas City and Minneapolis. They’re whole tour across the country,” Connolly said.

Connolly said major artists are looking at 2021 to reschedule tours.

The Iowa Events Center closed its doors to the public on March 17th but before that it was already implementing hand sanitizing stations and in-depth cleaning.

Connolly said when things open up it will be difficult to say what will and won’t change, for example social distancing.

“There’s some challenges with that. You book and Elton John show and say you try to limit it to 6,000 fans when you would have 12 or 13,000 how do you enforce that? If it’s an empty chair in-between seats and people are coming in. You include alcohol and just that many people. In my mind it would be hard to enforce but I think all those options are out there on the table to look at. I think we can all agree things will be different from when they were before. It really just depends on how different they’ll be,” Connolly said.

Beginning Saturday the North Parking Lot will be used to test more people for COVID-19.

“We probably won’t be opening back up and having events if there are still that many people that need to be tested at a remote site. But we’ve worked that out,” Connolly said.

Des Moines Performing Arts has had to cancel and postpone some of its upcoming shows. The Book of Mormon has been canceled and all ticket holders will receive a full refund.