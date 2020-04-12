Essential Workers Helping Other Essential Workers With Free Vehicle Inspections and Oil Changes

CLIVE, Iowa — COVID-19 is changing the way many industries are run, including essential businesses such as automotive shops.

“When we can pick their vehicle up, we run through our disinfectant principles and properties and everything that we do, and then do it again when we drop it off … and the customer can watch us from the safety of their home. Everything is completely contactless. They don’t have to touch us or see us or do anything, all they have to do is make their vehicle available and we’ll take care of the rest,” Christian Brothers Automotive Clive Franchise Owner Bill Tiernan said.

Regardless of whether you use their pick-up service or just drop your call off, the shop has a sanitation routine they follow before the workers even get into the car. They wipe down everything that they would touch, put a plastic covering over the seat and the steering wheel, and put a paper mat on the floor. Then they do the same routine when they give the car back to the customer.

Tiernan said business has slowed down, so with the extra time they now have, they are offering free courtesy inspections and oil changes to first responders and medical personnel.

“What we’re really looking to do is to serve all of those taking so much time and energy to serve us. We have the doctors, the first responders, what we call the front-line warriors out there doing all the essential work that needs it and because we’re deemed essential as well, we’re blessed with a little bit of time in order to take care of them,” Tiernan.

Both the Clive and Ankeny locations are offering these free services.