Iowa’s Moratorium on Evictions, Foreclosures Will End Wednesday

IOWA — Iowans will once again face the threat of foreclosure, eviction and back rent collection later this week when Gov. Kim Reynolds allows a moratorium on those actions to expire.

At 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Iowans can again be foreclosed on or be evicted from their homes. Debt collections will also begin again. Those actions had been restricted for months under an emergency proclamation from Reynolds.

The governor also announced that the state will be allocating funds from the federal CARES Act to fund and create the COVID-19 Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program, which will be administered by by the Iowa Finance Authority.

“The program applies to residential evictions and foreclosures and will be available to eligible Iowans who have experienced a documented loss of income due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay their rent or mortgage payment. Eligibility information will be available soon, including income limitations and the types of assistance that’s available and how to apply,” said Reynolds.

According to Iowa Legal Aid, as of last Tuesday, more than 600 eviction cases are currently on hold in Iowa courts. The Iowa Legal Aid has a COVID-19 Legal Advice Hotline available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number is 800-332-0419.

Reynolds says she is hoping to provide additional information to Iowans by Thursday or Friday of this week.