Facts And Myths Of Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa – Health officials debunk myths when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

UnityPoint Health Infectious Disease Specialist Rossana Rosa said the most important myth is that the pandemic isn’t a hoax.

“COVID is not a myth. It’s real and it’s impacting in our communities and we are feeling it more and more here in the hospital as well,” Rosa said.

Two Tyson Foods employees recently died from the virus and many are questioning if products at meat packing plants is safe to eat. Rosa said that cooking is key.

“I think cooking is probably most important part in terms of your meals. Keeping your food safe right. If many hours have past it is unlikely that you would acquire the virus in this route,” Rosa said.

The World Health Organization said that people can catch COVID-19 regardless of the temperature outside.

Rosa said with warmer temperatures on the way people should not be concerned about catching the virus through a mosquito bite.

“It’s not thought to be really transmitted through blood. We do know from certain studies that it is possible to recover the virus from the blood, but you have to talk about that in order for mosquito transition to be something you would have to have really high levels of virus in your blood and then a mosquito would bite and then get that blood, and then the virus would have to be capable of living inside the gut of the mosquito long enough that once the mosquito goes and bites another person it is enough to be transmitted that way. It is something that is thought to not be the case at least at this point,” Rosa said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the disease does not discriminate against race, and anyone can get sick.

Rosa people looking to make face masks with household items should use cotton-based products like t-shirts and old clothing items. They should not use items like diapers.

“I’m not sure that’s safe or even that anyone might be able to walk around for too long like that. You know if you are using a material that is irritating you or is just uncomfortable to use then you are going to try to touch your face,” Rosa said.

Rosa said people should look at reliable sources like the CDC, WHO and Iowa Department of Public Health for coronavirus related questions.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain and more.