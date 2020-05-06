Family of Abdi Sharif Says More Answers are Needed in Teen’s Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Abdi Sharif’s sister prayed every night since her brother went missing in January.

“My mother and I have been praying for an answer and I remember praying during the month of Ramadan to God. Just anything, even if it is a dead body, I’ll do my best to accept it. At least I can bury him now and know where he is,” said Ifrah Mohammad, Abdi’s sister.

Abdi’s uncle, Ahmed Hashi, helped translate for Abdi’s mother, Fadumo Ahmed, during an open press conference in which the family expressed their emotions for 30 minutes. “We lost our son. Not only us, but all the Des Moines area lost a kid that could’ve been our future,” said Hashi.

For nearly four months the Des Moines community helped cover the city in search of Abdi. Many searches were led by State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad. “We have closure on one hand, but we have a whole gate that opened on another. We have doors opened because now we have closure on one end but we need closure on the other end,” said Abdul-Samad.

Those doors are now open because of how Abdi was found in the Des Moines River by Prospect Park. Hashi said, “We don’t want the way it ended. We don’t believe it. Abdullahi was scared of water. He never liked water. He ended up dying in the water and we don’t know what happened. There are so many questions that haven’t been answered.”

Abdi’s family is urging anyone with those answers to come forward. “He’s not with us and the police have work to do. One chapter is closed. We need the other chapter to be closed and we need to get answers,” Hashi said.

Fadumo says her son had dreams of studying computer engineering to help his Somali-American community. Hashi said, “He was a kid that friends and neighbors and teachers, everybody loved him. He was a kid you wanted to be around.”

Just like the multiple search parties that brought all races and religions together for Abdi, they hope his death can do the same. Abdul-Samad said, “Now the community comes together as one to resolve different issues so this is greater than just us losing a young man. This is a chance to leave a legacy of this young man and his life.”

The family is working with Roosevelt High School, where Abdi was a student, for a memorial on Wednesday at 5 p.m. It will involve a space large enough where people will not have to get outside of their vehicles.