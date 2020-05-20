High Schools Sports Will Return: IHSAA AND IGHSAU Approve Plan to Start Baseball and Softball Seasons

Iowa — High school sports will return to the state of Iowa next month, but things are going to look different.

On Wednesday afternoon the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union both approved a plan to start the first spring practices on June 1st. The unions announced the agreement via Twitter.

The Iowa Department of Education released guidance earlier Wednesday to Iowa schools on the steps that must be taken in order to restart athletics and summer learning programs. Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday morning that she would allow high school baseball and softball to resume beginning on June 1st.

Those sports will return with a list of new restrictions. Among those restrictions in the Department of Education’s guidance is barring the use of dugouts except during games, limiting the use of bleachers for fans and banning concession sales. The guidance from the Department of Education was created in consultation with the IHSAA and IGHSAU.

Governor Reynolds’ new proclamation announcement on Wednesday also allows schools to begin other summer learning activities other than athletics. The Iowa Department of Public Education issued guidance for those programs as well. Schools are expected to offer increased sanitation, as well as enforcing social distancing and educating about hygiene among other items directed by the Iowa Department of Education.