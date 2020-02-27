FarmHer Helps Celebrate 50 Years of Women in FFA

URBANDALE, Iowa — It’s national Future Farmers of America (FFA) week and this year the over century-old organization is celebrating 50 years of young women being a part of the group.

Owner and creator of FarmHer, Iowan Marji Guyler-Alaniz, is helping put women in the spotlight this week, not only with her podcast and television shows with FarmHer, but also with her photographs. Guyler-Alaniz has photographed over 300 women in agriculture over the past seven years. Now her photographs are reaching the national scale, used as imagery for a music video for country artist Tenille Townes.

Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore spoke with Guyler-Alaniz about the opportunity and the importance of women in FFA 50 years later.

