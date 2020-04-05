Fatal Hit and Run Kills Des Moines Woman and Dog

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police responded to a fatal crash around 8:15 am Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Beaver Avenue. “When you think about crash scenes this is probably one of the worst I’ve seen in a long time,” said Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek.

The scene left a 38-year-old female and her dog dead and triggered multiple crime scenes with police tape stretching for blocks. “We’ve got a ton of property damage. A telephone pole sheered off and damage to some homes and then the most important piece is we’ve got a victim up here and we need to figure out what we are gonna do,” Parizek said.

Police say when they arrived, they noticed the driver of a white pick up truck that allegedly caused the crash left the scene driving further north to Hickman Road. He then abandoned the vehicle to escape officers on foot. Parizek said, “Any time someone takes off and doesn’t stand around to be accountable for what they’ve done that adds another layer that complicates our investigation.”

Patrol cops say they chased down their suspect near a location on Urbandale Avenue, nearly a mile away from the initial crash site. That tireless pursuit may offer a now grieving family the comfort of potential justice. “To see the patrol cops get this done this morning as quick as they did it certainly relieves some of that pressure. It certainly takes it off our investigators also so we are able to get this moving forward and find some answers for the folks who lost someone today,” said Parizek.

The identies of the victim and suspect are not available at this time.

Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit investigators, assisted by the Des Moines Police

Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Iowa State Patrol, continue to investigate.

Beaver Avenue, from Sani Drive to 41st Street, remains closed.

