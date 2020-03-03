FBI Conducting Investigation at Ames Home

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department confirms it is assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation on a case at an address in Ames.

Cmdr. Jason Tuttle with Ames Police was not able to release any more information on what the investigation pertains to but did confirm the presence of FBI agents and officers at a home at 804 Grand Ave.

Tuttle also said there’s no threat to the public from the investigation.

When reached for comment, the FBI released the following statement:

I can confirm that the FBI is on-scene conducting legally authorized law enforcement activity and that there is no threat to the public. Special Agent Michele Stevenson

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.