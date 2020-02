AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames is getting a lot of federal help to assist in its efforts to fight flooding along Squaw Creek.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration is awarding $3.7 million to help cover three-quarters of the flood mitigation project.

Ames officials say the South Duff Avenue area has experienced four major flooding events in the past two decades.

This grant will help reduce flood levels by two feet along the commercial corridor.