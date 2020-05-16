Field of Dreams Having a Dream Season

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — People still can’t believe it. Iowa’s first Major League Baseball game is planned for the Field of Dreams near Dyersville. The game would see the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox at an 8,000 seat temporary stadium being built there just for the game.

“It is very exciting. It’s a tourism professional’s dream come true that MLB has decided to hold a baseball game in your backyard basically,” said Janet Steinbach, the tourism director for the Dyersville Chamber of Commerce. “It’s fantastic for our community, for our region, and for our state.”

The community is planning a four-day festival around the game. The festival will be held in the town of Dyersville, as the Field of Dreams Movie Site will be closed the week of the Yankees-White Sox game.

“There’s a team of us that work together to plan a four-day festival around the game,” said Steinbach. “We have learned early on that a lot of people, whether they had tickets or not, were still going to come to Dyersville for this momentous occasion and wanted to celebrate.”

Motel rooms around the area are booked up that week.

“Oh my gosh, they announced that was August 8. Last year, the minute they announced at our hotels — we have three hotels two B&B’s — they went that morning,” said Steinbach.

The festival will feature family-freindly actvities. There will also be some autographs from legends of the game at the event in Dyersville. There will also be a display for the Field of Dreams Ghost Players which put on exhibition games at the field in summer. The weekend will also feature an exhibit on the Negro Leagues and an exhibit from Cooperstown on the Hall of Fame.

There are also many improvements being made at the Field of Dreams Movie Site. The owners of the site have partnered with an Oregon company to sell “Field of Dreams” logo apparel. That line of clothing got the approval, not only of the owners of the site, but of Universal Studios, which owns the rights to the Field of Dreams story.

The Field of Dreams House is being remodeled to turn it into an Airbnb. The barn is being renewed into an events center so things like weddings can take place here. The excitement for the August 13 game is building.

“It’s amazing. This is five years in the making this whole project,” said Roman Weinberg, operations manager of the Field of Dreams Movie Site. in We’re excited to be in the spotlight that’s featured, not only our site, but the community of Dyersville, the County of Dubuque, the State of Iowa. It’s really revitalizing our entire community and rejuvenating it and bringing new life and new energy. and new tourists.”

As Major League Baseball is still getting its season plans laid out after COVID-19 changed everything, they hope to have more details on the game. Fox Sports announced during the World Series they would broadcast this game.

“No official announcement from Major League Baseball in regards to tickets at this point. We anticipate once a season is announced and they will have a plan on that front,” said Weinberg. “They will then redirect and focus their attention on this game and figure out what they will do with tickets.”

To get onto the Field of Dreams site during the game, you have to have a ticket.

“The Field of Dreams Movie Site, due to preparation for the game and tear down after the game, and for security provisions will be inaccessible to fans from Saturday, 8 August through Sunday, 16 August, so festivities will be taking place in the city of Dyersville.,” said Weinberg.

