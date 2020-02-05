Film in the Works Based on QB Kurt Warner's Life

The life of legendary NFL quarterback and Iowa-native Kurt Warner is coming to the big screen.

Warner shared the news on his Twitter account Wednesday morning, sharing a link to an article about the film on the website conversationsabouther.net/. The article says a biopic is in the works for the former Super Bowl MVP and NFL Hall of Famer.

Here we go… can’t tell you how excited I am to share our story on the Big screen! I am humbled that God has chosen me for this journey & I’m believing in some way it will impact, inspire or encourage all who see it! https://t.co/lS0wYgVw8r — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 5, 2020

The project is being fast-tracked and plans are for it to be distributed by Lionsgate in December of 2020. The film will be penned by former Friday Night Lights writer David Aaron Cohen and directed by Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin.

From his days as a quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa, his work overnight for Hy-Vee while trying to break into the NFL after he went undrafted, his meteoric rise in Arena Football, to the NFL where he went on to win a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams — Warner’s story of success is ripe for the cinematic universe.

The film will be based on interviews with Warner as well as his memoir, All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season.