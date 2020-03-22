Financial Assistance Available to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

IOWA — Local small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could receive some financial assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Saturday that the Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration for the state of Iowa. It will allow small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic to apply for low-interest support loans.

The loans are available right now and offer up to $2 million in assistance. They can be used to pay debts, payroll and other bills. The interest rate is set as 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits. They also have payment options as long-term as 30 years.

Applications can be made via the Small Business Administration’s website: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/