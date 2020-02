Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Iowa -- A fire damaged much of an industrial facility in Scranton.

Seven different fire departments were called to New Way Trucks on State Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says the fire started in the paint booth where vehicles are spray-painted and then spread in that section of the facility.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.