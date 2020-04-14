Fire Damages Retirement Home Under Construction in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A massive fire could be seen for miles in West Des Moines Monday evening.

Crews were called to 8950 Coachlight Drive on a report of smoke around 6 p.m. The fire was at a building under construction in the Cedar Ridge Village retirement complex.

There was little firefighters could do to save the building. Windy conditions helped spread the fire through the building, forcing firefighters to work to protect those nearby.

The new building was supposed to open this fall.

Firefighters have not reported any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.