Firefighters Battling Church Blaze in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa — Fire crews are responding to a church fire in Pleasantville early Monday morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirms multiple fire departments are on scene at 308 W. Dallas St. in Pleasantville, battling flames at the Pleasantville Christian Church.

Firefighters were called out to the scene before 6:00 a.m.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

