First-Ever Iowa Women’s Conference Hosted Locally for International Women’s Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- The first ever Iowa’s Women’s Conference is kicking off today in honor of International Women’s Month. Conference organizers, the marketing firm, Choice Creative Solutions, said the goal is to bring women together to entertain, educate and inspire.



This conference features well known speakers, Beth Frankel, Randi Zuckerberg and Jenny Brown. Attendees can also take advantage of complimentary hair and make up touch ups, a free headshot and a mother’s room for lactation needs. Breakout sessions will be centered around current issues women face, at home and in the workplace.

Organizer, Nicole Tortenson, said more than 50% of women find it stressful to maintain a work life balance. Choice Creative Solutions is hoping this conference helps women in Iowa find some middle ground.



“Let's learn how to manage finances and grow our careers, take care of our bodies, take care of our families and be able to manage all those things,” Tortsenson said. “Knowing that it's never going to be a complete balance but that you can care for yourselves and care for the people that you love while growing your career and make that happen.”



At this event, women will also learn more about finding financial stability, making small changes at home that positively impact the environment and strategizing to advance in the workplace.

Tortenson said they hope all women across Iowa come out to be entertained and connect with like minded individuals.



“Any working woman working moms, stay at home mom in the central Iowa area and is looking to learn, get empowered get motivated and take that inspiration and action and help grow their lives,” Tortenson said.



Registration for Iowa’s Women’s Conference is still open for $299 per ticket. A portion of the proceeds will go to Dorothy’s House, a non profit that cares for survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

To learn more about purchasing a ticket, click this link.

