WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – An art installation in West Des Moines continues to amaze people within its first year.

‘Folded Flags’ is on display off of Veterans Parkway and Highway 28. The inspiration came from speaking with veterans.

Vietnam Veteran and VFW 8879 Commander Jim Nicklaus said, “The vision was to honor the service of the veterans. They did just a wonderful job of working with us and brainstorming, so we were just excited at the opportunity and we are really pleased the city is doing such a wonderful job of recognizing the service of our veterans.”

There are 15 folded flags that stand 15 feet tall, creating one large triangle. The theme for this enhancement to Veterans Parkway is ‘reflection.’

“These flags represent not only the freedom. They represent the people who fought, the people who have served and the veterans of our country who have brought this freedom forth to our nation,” Nicklaus said.

West Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Sally Ortgies said this is just the first of three phases to enhance Veterans Parkway.

“We will be installing different elements in the medians down the middle of the street. Those have symbols on them like the different medals that the military are given in honor of their service,” Ortgies said.

Ortgies said on the west end of Veterans Parkway there will be red stripes to symbolize the American flag with words from veterans like ‘loyalty, sacrifice, honor, duty’ and more.

At night, the folded flags light up.

“In the evening, it is so wonderful to come out here and see the flags, the colors. They really do illuminate handsomely,” Nicklaus said.

The entire roadway is 11.5 miles long.