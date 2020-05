DES MOINES, Iowa -- Shutdown since mid-March, hairstylists at Adara Salon in Johnston have had to get creative for their craft. A facebook post takes a positive spin on their employees finding ways to self-isolate at home. Kirsten Gannon owns Adara Salon and says the closure hasn't been all fun and games. "Tough financially but at the same time you try and look at a positive perspective," said Kirsten.

Governor Reynolds' press conference Wednesday detailing the re-opening of barbershops and hair salons on Friday was a true highlight. "Just excited to get back to what we do. I think that's exciting for us and our staff," said Kirsten. Opening Friday at 9am won't be business as usual. "New technology. Touchless greeting and touchless checkout process," said Kirsten's husband Dan. To abide by social distancing guidelines stylists will be at every other chair creating a six foot buffer between customers inside Adara. Dan said, "Definitely step up our sanitation and cleaning. We've always been pretty good at it but now it's even more important."