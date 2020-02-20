Watch Now
Former Webster City Chamber of Commerce Clerk Charged with Theft

Leah Mulholland (WHO-HD)

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Webster City Chamber of Commerce administrative assistant has been accused of stealing more than $149,000 from the organization.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release Wednesday that 40-year-old Leah Mulholland is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, theft, forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card. She was arrested Wednesday. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

state audit last year discovered improper payments for hotels, restaurants, a hair salon and other items. Mulholland had admitted to three chamber officials that she’d misused chamber funds.

Investigators discovered that Mulholland had issued 247 unauthorized checks totaling more than $149,000 from March 2015 through June 2018, the public safety department said.

