Fort Dodge Establishes COVID-19 Disaster Fund

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Community Foundation and United Way has established a Disaster Response Fund to address needs in Fort Dodge and Webster County. This is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds raised will go to help relief efforts by governmental and human service agencies there.

The Fort Dodge Community Foundation will be matching 50 cents on every dollar up to $80,000, with a goal of raising $120,00.

Charitable donations, part of the Disaster Relief to rapidly deploy resources to access community needs. People who are interesting in making donations to this fund can do so by making a check

payable to the Fort Dodge Community Foundation and United Way / Disaster Response Fund. The Fort Dodge Community Foundation and United Way is a Section 501(c)3 nonprofit public charity and donations may qualify for a charitable deduction for federal income tax purposes.

The Foundation is also seeking donations of hand sanitizer to help local police,fire, and EMS. The current supplies are running low. Donations can be dropped at the Foundation office 24 North 9th -across from the YMCA, use the east door, from 8-12 weekdays.

For questions about this fund, people can call the Fort Dodge Community Foundation and United Way at 515-573-3179 or they can email the Fort Dodge Community Foundation at rk@fd-foundation.org.