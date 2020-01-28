Fotis Dulos, Connecticut Man Accused of Killing Wife, Believed to Have Attempted Suicide, 2 Sources Say

Authorities believe Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos, made an apparent suicide attempt Tuesday, according to two law enforcement sources.

His current condition is unknown at this time. CNN has reached out to his attorney, Norm Pattis.

Authorities requested a well-being check on Dulos after he did not show up for an emergency bond hearing, and upon arrival, Farmington police officers observed Dulos unresponsive and began performing CPR, both law enforcement sources said.

Dulos was found alone at his home, one law enforcement source said.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, disappeared in May 2019 in New Canaan, Connecticut, after she dropped her children off at school. Investigators found her car near a park not far from her home, but she has not been seen or heard from since, and officials now believe she is dead.

She and Fotis Dulos, 52, were in the midst of a bitter custody battle. Jennifer Farber Dulos moved out in 2017 to a home in New Canaan and filed for divorce, court records show. She had told officials she was afraid of her husband before her disappearance, according to court documents obtained by CNN. Fotis Dulos denied making any threats or bullying her, according to court filings.

Fotis Dulos and his then-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested in June and charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence after investigators found blood stains and evidence of attempts to clean the crime scene, officials said. They had pleaded not guilty.

He was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges earlier this month and again pleaded not guilty. Troconis, as well as Dulos’ friend and former attorney, Kent Mawhinney, have also been arraigned on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Neither has entered a plea yet.

Fotis Dulos has denied wrongdoing and his attorney has said the murder case against him lacks sufficient evidence.

He was released on a $6 million bond earlier this month, and an emergency bond hearing was set for Tuesday at noon.