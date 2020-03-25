Free Lunch Thank You to Truckers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MITCHELLVILLE , Iowa — The Iowa DOT Weigh Scale was a busy place here on Tuesday. There were lots of trucks, but no tickets were being handed out. Instead truckers were handed a free lunch.

We are the Iowa Motor Truck Association, and we represent Iowa‘s trucking industry here in Iowa<“ said Brenda Neville, of that group. “We wanted to do something to show our appreciation to the truck drivers that are really going above and beyond.”

The industry organization came out with one thousand boxed meals picked up from four area restaurants.

This is surprising..I’m on the younger side of being a driver,” said Des Moines truck driver Adrian Ridding. “I thought it was gonna be a DOT inspection, then I see their handing out stuff, I thought I was in trouble for a second.”

“They’re just worried about getting the job done and doing it right they do it every day they love to deliver the products that we all depend upon and now more than ever there’s stepping up,” said Neville.

Truckers line up to pick up the lunch, all were appreciative.

“I know everybody is scared, some of us, still have to work, some us still we’re not able to go home be with our families,” said Ridding. “We got to do what we can as people we got to we got to stay together.”

The IMTA plans to give out more lunches on Wednesday at the Weigh Station eastbound, near Van Meter.