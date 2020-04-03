Freezing Rain and Rain to Continue This Afternoon, Mild Weekend Ahead

Freezing rain will continue to move through central Iowa this morning, but some will transition over to rain as it moves into eastern Iowa this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Iowa and much of north central Iowa until 4 PM. Icy roads are still possible, while elevated surfaces (like patio tables, windshields, etc.) will become completely covered in ice. Temperatures will rise a few degrees into the mid 30s this afternoon, but the strong NW wind will make it feel more like the 20s all day.

Cloud cover will push east late this evening as high pressure begins to move in. The wind will be lighter and the clear skies will allow for morning lows to fall into the mid 20s.

The cold and nasty weather will already be behind us by the middle of the weekend. By Saturday afternoon, despite the colder start, sunshine will boost highs to near 50°. Temperatures will continue to rise through the end of the weekend. Sunday will stay dry with a few more clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to about 60°.

The warming will continue through the early work week. Monday will be near 70° with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms expected. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s with more sunshine. Cooler air will move in for the mid-week, however temperatures still look above average and very mild for this time of the year.