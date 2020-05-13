Garage Sale Season: Err on the Side of Caution Officials Say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Spring cleaning during all this extra time at home? Wanting to sell some items you no longer need? Even though Gov. Kim Reynolds continues to ease restrictions in the state of Iowa, city and county officials in central Iowa are still discouraging garage sales at this time.

When Gov. Reynolds first made her proclamation closing all retail stores across the state, the city of Des Moines’ legal team said there’s “no discernible difference between what’s happening at a retail store and a garage sale,” therefore, garage sales weren’t allowed.

“Ultimately our goal is to stop the spread and come out of this as a healthy community so this is just another one of those things we can do to get out on the other side of this as quickly as possible,” Sgt. Paul Parizek with the city of Des Moines police said.

Now, with retail stores allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, the city says these yard sales aren’t necessarily banned, but they aren’t recommended either.

“With the easing of restrictions last week, it’s our understanding that garage sales would be allowed. They would need to be in compliance with whatever state guidelines remain in place,” city of Des Moines spokesperson Al Setka said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said yard sales aren’t a licensed business so they have never treated them like one. Instead, they may be viewed as a social gathering where groups more than 10 are still prohibited.

Gov. Reynolds’ proclamation on May 13th states “social, community, recreational, leisure, sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people shall continue to be prohibited” until May 27th.

The city of Ankeny agreed stating:

“While garage sales aren’t prohibited by the Governor, we do not recommend residents hold them at this time in Ankeny. Keeping the crowd to less than 10 people and social distancing may be difficult. If there are more than 10 people gathered, police can take enforcement action.” Amy Baker, City of Ankeny

Other cities like Bondurant were supposed to hold their city-wide cleanup days last week followed by a city-wide garage sale over Mother’s Day weekend, but instead decided it was best to postpone.