Gardeners Encouraged to Donate Surplus Produce to Food Pantries

DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to slow down our normally busy lives, which isn’t always a bad thing. According to Bonnie Plants, there are 16 million new gardeners this year, on top of the roughly 40 million people who already do it year in and year out.

The hobby can turn into a great cause, however. Places like AmpleHarvest.org and Bonnie Plants are reminding gardeners that produce can help feed others in your community too.

“The idea is just like when you take clothing to a thrift shop because it’s what good people do when they have something they can’t use, the gardeners get the opportunity to donate that wonderful surplus from their garden directly to a neighborhood food pantry. And do it every growing season for the rest of their gardening life,” Gary Oppenheimer, the founder of AmpleHarvest.org said.

AmpleHarvest.org is working with food pantries all across the country to make sure gardeners know where their extra produce can be utilized. The nonprofit is also teaming up with Bonnie Plants, the world’s largest grower and producer of live plants for gardeners, to encourage those to donate to local food pantries this season.

“Food pantries chronically need fresh produce and healthy food for the people who need it most. By growing those fresh vegetables in your home garden, it doesn’t get any fresher than that, doesn’t get any more nutritious than that. It also is an extremely efficient way to get fresh, healthy food from home gardens directly to the people that need it most. It isn’t going through large distribution centers. It doesn’t have to go through grocery stores, then go to a food bank, out to a food pantry. It goes directly from the home gardener to the food pantry, onto the table of the person who needs that nutritious food in as little as 24 hours,” Mike Sutterer, the President and CEO of Bonnie Plants said.

Food Bank of Iowa said food pantries always need donations of good fresh, clean produce, especially now when COVID-19 is forcing so many people to be on tight budgets. That’s why gardeners planting a little extra, or just simply donating what their own family can’t eat is invaluable.

“I just think people will be surprised to realize what they can produce from a very small plot of land. My dad plants tomatoes in the space between the driveway and the house and it’s about four foot wide. He harvested 1,100 tomatoes last summer. So give it a try. Even if you’re just gardening in a small pot or small plot of land, as long as you get water and sunlight, it’s really astounding what one person can produce and sharing that, that ripple effect, of how many people you can help with a very small garden,” Michelle Book, President and CEO of Food Bank of Iowa said.

Bonnie Plants says the average gardener grows about 240 pounds of surplus food per year. To find out where the closest food pantry is to you and read the safety guidelines put in place during COVID-19 for gardeners and food pantries click here.