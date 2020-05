WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- In a room with spaced out chairs filled with dozens of agricultural and food industry leaders, Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks about the "stable" food supply chain in his socially-distanced political event at the Hy-Vee headquarters.

The vice president was about two hours later than expected, after his initial take-off from Washington D.C. was delayed due to his press secretary testing positive for COVID-19. Additionally, Pence met with Iowa faith leaders -- at a social distance -- to talk about the importance of resuming religious services.