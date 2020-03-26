Girl Scouts Taking Donations to Deliver Cookies to Essential Workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Iowa -- Selling Girl Scout Cookies is looking a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But one local troop is adapting and doing good at the same time.

The Girl Scouts of Carlisle is accepting donations so they can give cookies to hometown heroes. They’re delivering cookies to hospitals and clinics, fire and police stations, and grocery store breakrooms.

There are a few weeks left in their cookie sales, but the Girl Scouts are stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. That leaves them with a lot of inventory. In fact, they have more than 3,800 boxes stacked in their homes.

The Carlisle Girl Scouts released a YouTube video with links on how you can buy a few boxes for Iowans still working hard at this time.

Here are ways to donate:

Venmo: CarlisleGirlScouts

PayPal: CarlisleGirlScouts@gmail.com

Cash/Check: Give to a local Girl Scout

Email CarlisleGirlScouts@gmail.com

Credit Cards: Call (515) 809-0051