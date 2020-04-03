Gov. Reynolds Appoints New Justice to the Iowa Supreme Court

Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which houses the Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds appointed a new justice to the Iowa Supreme Court on Friday.

Attorney Matthew McDermott was chosen by Reynolds to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice David Wiggins.

McDermott practices law with Belin McCormick, P.C. in Des Moines. He also serves as president of the Board of Directors of Iowa Legal Aid.

McDermott received his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa.

McDermott is Reynolds’ fourth appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court.

McDermott was one of three nominees selected by the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy. Mary Chicchelly, a District Court Judge from Cedar Rapids, and David May, an Iowa Court of Appeals Judge in Polk City, were also nominated.