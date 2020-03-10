Gov. Reynolds Releases Latest Info on Iowans Being Tested for Coronavirus, State’s Response

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds provided an update Tuesday morning on the state’s response to coronavirus.

As of the governor’s news conference, there were still eight Iowans who had presumptive positive tests for COVID-19. Of those eight, seven had been on a cruise in Egypt. The eighth person had recently returned from California.

Gov. Reynolds said those eight people are in home isolation recovering for 14 days and being monitored by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The IDPH has also conducted surveys with those affected about where they have been and who they may have come into contact with since returning to Iowa.

The governor also said there were 21 other Iowans on the same Egyptian cruise and 14 of them were in home isolation. Ten of those people have been tested for COVID-19 and the IDPH is still waiting for the results of those tests.

Gov. Reynolds and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati also spoke about the 22 Iowans who were on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, which had been quarantined off the coast of California because 21 crew members and passengers had tested positive for the illness.

According to the governor, those passengers will be evaluated Tuesday while leaving the boat and again once they arrive back in Iowa. Plans are being made for 18 of those Iowans to be flown back via private charter. The remaining Iowans were not planning to return to the state immediately.

The Iowans that do return will be asked to remain in isolation for 14 days once they get back home and will be monitored for symptoms of the illness.

Gov. Reynolds said while the situation surrounding the coronavirus is concerning, “it’s not cause for alarm.” She signed an emergency proclamation Monday night to free-up state resources to assist in monitoring and evaluating coronavirus-related issues. A request for $200 million in federal funds has also been made to assist in mitigating the illness.

Dr. Pedati emphasized many common-sense ways to stop the spread of the illness like washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, as well as remaining at home if you are ill.

All of those measures will help slow the spread of coronavirus to the most vulnerable populations, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Gov. Reynolds said all major private and public health insurance providers have agreed to waive fees and co-pays for coronavirus testing.

The IDPH plans to release any new information on the coronavirus, if there’s new information to report, daily between 5:30 and 6:00 p.m., according to Gov. Reynolds.