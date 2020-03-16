Gov. Reynolds to Hold Monday Briefing on Iowa’s COVID-19 Response

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference Monday afternoon from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and we will be aired LIVE during the Channel 13 News at Four as well as streamed on www.WHOtv.com and the Channel 13 Facebook page.

Gov. Reynolds is expected to talk more about her recommendation to close Iowa schools for four weeks in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed there were 22 Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the most recent cases are the result of community spread of the virus and are a middle-age adult (41-60 years) in Polk County and a middle-age Johnson County resident.

The two other new cases are residents of Allamakee County. One is a middle-age adult and the other is a child between 0-18 years. The cases in Allamakee County are related to international travel.

The number of positive cases in Iowa is expected to increase due to expanded testing options.