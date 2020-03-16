Gov. Reynolds to Sign Proclamation Declaring March Black Women’s Health Month

DES MOINES, Iowa– Governor Kim Reynolds has agreed to sign a proclamation declaring March, Iowa’s Black Women’s Health Month.

This proclamation was created by the health movement, GirlTrek. Girl Trek’s mission is to get African American women physically active.

GirlTrek was created by two college friends who saw a need in their community. According to the Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, nearly half of black women over the age of 20 have heart issues. However, health experts say simply walking 30 minutes a day can reduce your chances of dying from a preventable disease by 50%.

Last year, Iowan, Brandi Miller watched the GirlTrek creators’ Ted Talk about how trauma from systematic racism could terribly impact a black woman’s body.

“I think this helped put words to what I was experiencing,” Miller said.

So she reached out to some friends to see if they would be interested in starting a local movement for GirlTrek.

“Hypertension affects me. The stress levels affect me. So if they’re telling me I should walk for 30 minutes a day, it’s like fabulous. All right, let’s go do this,” GirlTrek Neighborhood Captain, Jamie Yovonie said.

Now a year later, GirlTrek Des Moines has over 180 Facebook members and hosts events every month centered around health and self-care.

“It was about more than walking. It’s about healing. It’s about taking care of ourselves, we take care of everyone else and not ourselves.,” Miller said.

Members say GirlTrek provides a support system and community.

“This gives me an opportunity to be around people of all ages, people from all sorts of different countries and towns,” Member, Toni Jones said. “And the camaraderie of being with a Black women’s group, just has made it perfect for me.”

The proclamation signing has been postponed to a later date.