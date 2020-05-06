Governor Reynolds Announces More Iowa Businesses, Campgrounds Can Re-Open

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in the state, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Gov. Reynolds permitted statewide health systems to resume elective procedures as well as farmers’ markets under distancing parameters starting April 27. Reynolds stated the end of April as when the current “bulk of declarations” on business closings will expire. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is allowing more Iowa businesses to re-open to customers, including campgrounds, before this weekend.

The governor’s office released details of the proclamation on Wednesday afternoon. The changes take effect at 5:00 am on Friday, May 8th.

Among the statewide highlights of the proclamation:

– Dental offices can re-open statewide with new guidelines

– Campgrounds can re-open if they implement reasonable hygienic and social distancing measures

– Drive-in movie theaters can re-open

-Tanning facilities and medical spas can re-open

The governor is also relaxing restrictions imposed in 22 counties. Those include the re-opening of shopping malls and other retail establishments and gyms and fitness centers on appointment only basis.

The full proclamation can be read here.



