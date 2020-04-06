Governor Reynolds Announces New Closures and Restrictions; Still Not Calling for ‘Shelter in Place’

Johnston, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is shutting down Iowa campgrounds, malls, bowling alleys, museums, tobacco shops and more but is still not calling for a ‘shelter in place’ order for Iowans.

On Monday morning Governor Reynolds announced a new series of restrictions that will close more businesses and public buildings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The following will now be closed until at least April 30th:

-Malls

-Social and fraternal clubs

-Bingo halls

-Bowling alleys

-Pool halls

-Arcades

-Amusement Parks

-Libraries

-Museums

-Zoos

-Skating rinks and skate parks

-Outdoor/Indoor Children’s Play Centers

-Tobacco and Vaping Stores

-Race Tracks

-Toy, Gaming, Instrument, Music and Movie Stores

-Campgrounds

The Governor says this escalation of her ongoing disaster declaration is based on data and metrics that she and other state officials regularly review. At this time the governor says that data doesn’t point to the need for a ‘shelter in place’ order.