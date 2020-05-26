Governor Reynolds Announces Reopening Dates for Casinos, Outdoor Concerts, Youth Sports and More

IOWA — Iowans will be allowed to play the slots, play team sports and play public concerts again beginning next week.

On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new list of COVID-19 business restrictions that will be lifted in coming days.

The governor had already announced that bars would be allowed to resume serving customers again starting on Thursday, May 28th. The governor announced on Tuesday that those bars and other restaurants may begin seating parties of up to ten people. Bars and restaurants will also be allowed to have live music as long as performers maintain social distancing and other public health measures are observed.

On Monday, June 1st the governor is allowing Iowa casinos to reopen. Smoking will still be allowed inside casinos, according to Governor Reynolds.

Also on June 1st, the governor is lifting the following restrictions:

-Speedways and racetracks can reopen to spectators

-Outdoor music venues such as grandstands and amphitheaters can reopen

-Amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades can reopen

-Practices, games and other youth and adult baseball, softball and organized running activities can begin again

-Social gatherings of more than ten people will be allowed as long as social distancing measures are followed.

The governor is extending her current disaster proclamation for the state until June 25th. She says more restrictions will be relaxed in the coming weeks. However, she warns that if Iowans are being irresponsible or if COVID-19 cases spike again, restrictions could be put back in place.

“That privilege comes with responsibility of ensuring you’re doing the right thing to protect your health and the health of people you care about,” Governor Reynolds said on Tuesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says Iowans age 65 or older or those with underlying health conditions should continue to avoid public places. If you do go out, wear a mask when social distancing is not possible and stay home if you feel sick.