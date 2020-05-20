Governor Reynolds Announces Re-Opening Plans for Bars, Theaters, Pools and High School Sports

IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds announced a schedule to lift restrictions on more Iowa businesses and venues amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday morning. That includes restarting high school athletics and allowing bars to re-open.

On Friday: movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums and wedding venues will be allowed to re-open with certain social distancing and public health measures in place. Swimming pools will also be allowed to re-open for lap swimming and swimming lessons.

Also on Friday, all modern restrooms, shower facilities, and rental cabins at state campgrounds will re-open to the public. People were previously allowed to stay overnight only if they had their own portable bathroom facilities, but beginning Friday those regulations will no longer be in place. Only overnight campers that are registered will be allowed at the campsites. Youth group and large group campsites will still be closed.

Shelters, playgrounds, and park visitor centers will remain closed.

Next Thursday, May 28th, the Governor is allowing bars to resume serving alcohol to customers both inside and on patio seating. Those venues will only be allowed to open at 50% capacity and will have to follow other new public health guidelines.

On June 1st, Governor Reynolds is allowing schools to resume sponsored activities. This includes allowing high school baseball and softball seasons to begin. The governor says more details will be released on Thursday regarding the re-opening plans.

Governor Reynolds says she expects to make an announcement next week about the state’s disaster proclamation. That proclamation ends on May 27th.

381 Iowans have died from COVID-19.



