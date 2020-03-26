Governor Reynolds Expands COVID-19 Closure List to Include Dental Offices, Clothing Stores and More

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds is closing down dental offices and clothing stores and suspending elective surgeries as she tries to keep more Iowans home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Reynolds announced the expansion of her State Public Health Emergency Declaration in a press conference on Thursday afternoon from Camp Dodge.

Among the changes the governor announced:

Suspending non-essential surgeries

Dental and orthodontic clinics except for emergency procedures

Extends current closure of restaurants, bars, salons and gyms to April 7th

Closing book, clothing, shoe, jewelry and cosmetic stores

Closing florist shops

Closing furniture shops

34 more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. 179 Iowans have now tested positive. One Iowan has died.