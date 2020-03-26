Governor Reynolds Expands COVID-19 Closure List to Include Dental Offices, Clothing Stores and More

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds is closing down dental offices and clothing stores and suspending elective surgeries as she tries to keep more Iowans home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Reynolds announced the expansion of her State Public Health Emergency Declaration in a press conference on Thursday afternoon from Camp Dodge.
Among the changes the governor announced:
- Suspending non-essential surgeries
- Dental and orthodontic clinics except for emergency procedures
- Extends current closure of restaurants, bars, salons and gyms to April 7th
- Closing book, clothing, shoe, jewelry and cosmetic stores
- Closing florist shops
- Closing furniture shops
34 more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. 179 Iowans have now tested positive. One Iowan has died.