Governor Reynolds Expands COVID-19 Closure List to Include Dental Offices, Clothing Stores and More

News
Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds is closing down dental offices and clothing stores and suspending elective surgeries as she tries to keep more Iowans home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Reynolds announced the expansion of her State Public Health Emergency Declaration in a press conference on Thursday afternoon from Camp Dodge.

Among the changes the governor announced:

  • Suspending non-essential surgeries
  • Dental and orthodontic clinics except for emergency procedures
  • Extends current closure of restaurants, bars, salons and gyms to April 7th
  • Closing book, clothing, shoe, jewelry and cosmetic stores
  • Closing florist shops
  • Closing furniture shops

34 more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. 179 Iowans have now tested positive. One Iowan has died.

