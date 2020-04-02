Governor Reynolds Extends School and Business Closures to April 30th

Johnston, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering Iowa schools to remain closed until April 30th, extending her own previous declaration. Restrictions on restaurants, bar and retail stores are also being extended due to the growing COVID-19 crisis.

Reynolds announced the updated restrictions in her daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday. While closing school buildings until at least May, the governor is requiring districts to get kids learning again.

Districts are expected to begin offering distance learning opportunities to its students by April 13th at the latest. Those learning opportunities could include online learning or physical paper packets of assignments given to students. Districts have until April 10th to present their plan to the Iowa Department of Education for review. Districts can choose to not offer distance learning, but will then be required to make up lost hours of instructions.

Reynolds’ order also specifically continues her order closing most retail stores and salons, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, and restricting bars and restaurants to only “to go” service.